1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Springfield on Friday.
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The shooting was reported in the 800 block of Bellevue Avenue around 4:45 p.m., a Springfield police lieutenant confirmed.
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The gunfire struck one person, but it’s unclear how many times.
A suspect is in custody at this time, the lieutenant said.
Their identity was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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