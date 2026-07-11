1 injured after ‘chemical explosion’ at manufacturing facility, firefighters say

1 injured after ‘chemical explosion’ at manufacturing facility, firefighters say

CINCINNATI — A worker was injured after a chemical explosion at a plastics manufacturing facility in Ohio on Friday.

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Firefighters responded at 10:17 p.m. to Baerlocher USA on Highland Ridge on a reported chemical explosion and an injured worker, Cincinnati fire officials told our news partner WCPO.

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Firefighters removed the victim and transported them to the hospital for serious injuries.

Fire officials say hazmat crews identified the chemicals involved and contained them.

No chemicals were released into the air. There is also no hazard outside the facility.

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