1 injured after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

Crime scene tape
Investigation FILE PHOTO: Police in Texas are investigating a deadly shooting. (fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Megan Finke, WHIO.com

DAYTON — One person is hurt after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Tuesday night, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

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The shooting was reported in the area of N Marion Street and W Second Street at approximately 10:19 p.m.

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The dispatch supervisor said one person was shot in this area.

Dayton police are on scene investigating.

N Marion Street and W Second Street are currently closed.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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