1 killed, 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash, OSHP says

CLERMONT COUNTY — A woman was killed, and a man was injured after a motorcycle crash in Ohio on Thursday night.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded at 10:06 p.m. on July 9 to a reported crash on U.S. 50 in Clermont County, according to OSHP.

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An initial investigation showed that a 47-year-old man rode a 2015 Harley Davidson Street Glide eastbound on U.S. 50.

The motorcyclist lost control of the Harley-Davidson as it went off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned.

OSHP identified the motorcyclist as Robert Dinka, 47, of Batavia. He died at the scene.

Medics transported a 41-year-old female passenger to the hospital with serious injuries, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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