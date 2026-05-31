1 person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash near Speedway

SIDNEY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Sidney.

The crash happened on West Michigan Street, east of Interstate 75 just after 1:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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During the investigation, it was determined that a 2025 Kawasaki Ninja Motorcycle struck a 2026 Hyundai Kona as the Kona was exiting the Speedway gas station parking lot.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Omar Rivera of Sidney, suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to Wilson Hospital by Sidney EMS, then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

The crash is still under investigation.

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