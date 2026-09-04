1 seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — One person was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Champaign County.

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Around 7 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to State Route 560 and Old Troy Pike for a crash.

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Our News Center 7 crew on the scene saw a car with damage and a motorcycle off the road.

Troopers confirmed that one person was seriously hurt but had non-life-threatening injuries.

They did not specify which vehicle the injured person was in.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.

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