14 student-athletes hospitalized after mechanical issue at swimming pool

MINSTER — Fourteen student athletes were hospitalized after a mechanical issue at an area swimming pool.

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Minster Swimming Pool experienced a mechanical issue involving one of its facility pumps, according to a village spokesperson.

As a precaution, 14 members of the swim team were taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

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Maintenance is working to diagnose and correct the pump issue.

The pool will remain closed until repairs have been completed, the village said.

We have reached out to Minster Local Schools for a statement.

We will update this story as we learn more.

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