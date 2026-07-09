14-year-old accused of shooting, killing friend during dog attack in Ohio

SUMMIT COUNTY — A 14-year-old is facing charges after another teen was shot and killed during a dog attack in northeast Ohio.
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Josiah Harris, 15, was killed after being shot during a dog attack in Akron on June 30, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.
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As previously reported, the Summit County Medical Examiner said this happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Packard Dr.
Akron Police said a 14-year-old boy went to Harris’ home to visit.
When the 14-year-old approached the house, the Harris’ dog ran towards him and started to attack, latching onto his left arm, police said.
While being attacked, the 14-year-old pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting both the dog and his friend, who was trying to pull the dog away.
The 14-year-old then ran to a nearby house where family members called 911.
Harris was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department.
Police said the 14-year-old was also transported to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained during the dog attack.
The dog was also given emergency care.
WOIO-19 reported that the 14-year-old has been charged with negligent homicide, carrying concealed weapons, improperly discharging a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
He is being held in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center, but his identity was not immediately available.
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