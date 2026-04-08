16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Troy; 2 people of interest in custody

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Locust Lane just before 9 p.m.

16-year-old boy flown to hospital after being shot in Troy

TROY — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in a Troy neighborhood Tuesday night.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Police said Tuesday that the boy, who is from Dayton, is in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Locust Lane just before 9 p.m.

Initial reports indicated that a male was found lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

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The man was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police said investigators have executed several search warrants and conducted multiple interviews.

Two people of interest from Troy, one juvenile and one adult, are in custody on charges related to the investigation.

There is no current threat to the public.

We will continue to follow this story.

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