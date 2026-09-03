17-year-old arrives at Dayton hospital shot; police investigating

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday night.

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Dayton officers were called to Kettering Health Dayton on reports of a person arriving in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound around 9:45 p.m., according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.

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The teen’s injury was described as non-life-threatening.

Officers later located a crime scene in the 500 block of Brightwood Avenue.

The case is under investigation by the department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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