17-year-old arrives at Dayton hospital shot; police investigating

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton officers were called to Kettering Health Dayton on reports of a person arriving in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound around 9:45 p.m., according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Shooting under investigation at Dayton apartment complex
- Indiana man accused of burglarizing 2 area homes, attacking deputies enters insanity plea
- Gloria Steinem, iconic activist for women’s movement, dies at 92
The teen’s injury was described as non-life-threatening.
Officers later located a crime scene in the 500 block of Brightwood Avenue.
The case is under investigation by the department’s Violent Offender Unit.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]