The family of an 18-year-old Dunbar High School student who was shot and killed near the downtown Dayton RTA hub is now suing Greater Dayton RTA.

18-year-old high school student killed on his way to school; Family files lawsuit against RTA

DAYTON — The family of an 18-year-old Dunbar High School student who was shot and killed near Wright Stop Plaza Transit Center while waiting for a bus to school is suing the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA).

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges the Greater Dayton RTA was negligent.

Michael Wright, the attorney for Hale’s family, says the Greater Dayton RTA knew about issues related to crime and violence at its hub in downtown Dayton, but didn’t do enough to stop it. As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Wright also said, because of it, Hale ended up dead.

“Yes, there have been thousands of calls down to the hub regarding different types of, you know, activities and fights and, you know, just unsafe environment for the kids,” Wright said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, 18-year-old Alfred Hale III was shot in the chest while waiting for a bus to school in April. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

An investigation revealed that 23-year-old Julius Williamson, Jr., and Hale had exchanged words outside of the In & Out Carry-Out. Williamson then pulled out a gun and shot Hale, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Williamson allegedly ran from the scene and disposed of the gun at the Levitt Pavilion. It was later recovered by investigators and was later determined to have been stolen from someone in Harrison Township.

The 23-year-old is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with the shooting.

Attorneys for the family said Hale’s parents have demanded change, and that both the RTA and Dayton Public Schools (DPS) come up with a plan to prioritize student safety and make adjustments to student transportation.

News Center 7 reached out to Greater Dayton RTA for a comment on the lawsuit. RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky released the following statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“The tragic incident referred to in this lawsuit did not happen on RTA property or on an RTA vehicle. While we all grieve the loss of a young adult life and sympathize to the utmost with his family’s loss, the tragic event took place after Mr. Hale had left RTA’s property and RTA respectfully intends to defend our position during any legal proceedings.”

Wright told News Center 7, “We know that all the activities started at the hub.”

News Center 7 asked Wright if Greater Dayton RTA was going to remain the sole defendant in the case. He said he was unsure at this point.

“DPS may be brought into this suit,” Wright said.

RTA has 30 days to respond to the civil lawsuit.

The shooting has sparked numerous safety concerns about students using the RTA Hub and RTA buses for transportation to school. It’s led to changes in state law and a high-profile lawsuit involving the Dayton Public School District and the state of Ohio.

