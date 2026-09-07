Police identify 18-year-old man killed in shooting at Springfield apartment complex

A man is dead after a shooting at a Springfield apartment complex on Saturday. The shooting was reported at an apartment complex on Dwight Road.

SPRINGFIELD — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Springfield apartment complex over the weekend.

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Officers responded to the 2700 block of Dwight Road around 8:54 p.m. on Saturday on reports of a disturbance involving shots fired, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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During the investigation, officers located 18-year-old Julian Norman of Springfield, who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics took Norman to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation. At this time, officers do not believe there is any additional threat to the public.

Anyone with information that may help in the investigation is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7685 or spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

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