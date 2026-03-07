19-year-old arrested after police chase in local neighborhood, park

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A wanted man was arrested after a short police chase in Miami Township this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Miami Township Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of Polo Park around 1:45 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant on 19-year-old Garrett Warrell on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was believed to be staying at a house in the area.

Upon arrival, officers saw Warrell run out of a house and toward a wooded area near Layer Park.

The department said crews quickly set up a perimeter while additional resources responded to the scene.

Police used a drone and a K9 Unit to find Warrell.

Drone video provided by the department shows officers approach and arrest Warrell.

He had multiple active warrants, including a felony warrant out of Medina County.

Warrell remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group