2 accused of stealing over $1K worth of cologne from Ulta

BEAVERCREEK — Police are searching for two people who they said stole over $1,000 worth of cologne.
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On March 12, police said two people went to the Ulta Beauty at The Greene and took $1,346 worth of cologne.
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They allegedly hid the cologne on themselves and walked out of the store.
Anyone who can identify either person is asked to contact the police at 937-426-1225 ext. 233 or by email at oneillt@beavercreekohio.gov.
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