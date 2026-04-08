2 arrested by U.S. Marshals, task force in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities arrested two people wanted in separate cases in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

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In a social media post, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the two arrests are a “result of strong collaboration and community support.”

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The sheriff’s office, U.S. Marshals Service, and the RANGE Task Force worked together to arrest the suspects.

Courtland Monaghan was arrested for abduction, domestic violence, and strangulation charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Montgomery County Jail records indicate that Monaghan was arrested along Stop Eight Road after 5:30 p.m.

In a separate case, Cassandra Macik was arrested for promoting prostituion.

The sheriff’s office said the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force was involved with Macik’s arrest.

Jail records indicate that Macik was arrested before 4 p.m. on Maylan Drive.

“Thank you to all the agencies involved for their hard work and commitment in bringing these individuals into custody,” the sheriff’s office said.

Both Monaghan and Macik remain booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

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