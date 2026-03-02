2 dead after house fire in Wapakoneta neighborhood

WAPAKONETA — Two people died after a fire in Wapakoneta on Sunday.

Wapakoneta firefighters were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. to a reported structure fire at the 400 block of Park Street, as News Center 7 previously reported.

When they got to the scene, firefighters confirmed a working fire and immediately began fire suppression and search operations, according to a release from Wapakoneta Fire-EMS.

Two people were found inside the home and transported from the scene to Lima Memorial Hospital, where they both died from their injuries.

At this time, their identities have not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office assisting.

