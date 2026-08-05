2 facing criminal charges after house explosion in northern Ohio

Photo contributed by CNN Newsource (via WEWS-TV)

CANTON — Two men injured in a home explosion in northern Ohio are now facing criminal charges, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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41-year-old Justin J. Bruce and 42-year-old Michael L. Mullins have been charged with breaking and entering and nine counts of aggravated arson.

As previously reported, Bruce and Mullins are still receiving treatment at the Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Unit.

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WOIO-19 reported that Bruce and Mullins allegedly broke into a house in the 1600 block of Bonnot Place NE in Canton.

The explosion happened around 4 a.m. on July 30.

When fire crews arrived, they found the home destroyed and the blast had thrown one person in the street.

The other man was found several hours later in the 1500 block of 15th Street NE, WOIO-19 reported.

Firefighters were called to the area for reports of a person with severe burns.

Several neighboring homes had structural damage as a result of the explosion.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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