2 fire departments in Darke County receive grants from state program

DARKE COUNTY — Local fire departments in southern Darke County have been awarded grants through the newly created Small County Volunteer Fire Department Grant Program (SCVFD).

The grant program was established in the state budget that is championed by the House of Representatives Republicans, according to a spokesperson.

The funding will be used to purchase essential equipment, upgrade facilities, and enhance access to firefighter training.

The two departments receiving those funds are the New Madison Community Fire, which is receiving $21,500, and the Gettysburg Rural Fire, which is getting $47,252.

“Ensuring our dedicated volunteer firefighters have the resources they need to protect our communities is essential,” said State Representative Jonathan Newman.

Newman said that in total, Darke County has secured 243,788 dollars through the SCVFD Grant Program.

Overall, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal awarded a total of $7,997,960 to 190 departments across 49 Ohio counties.

