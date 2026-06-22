Man kills two in Ohio home before leading police on chase, taking his own life

LAKEWOOD — An Ohio man shot and killed a man and a woman inside a Lakewood home on Sunday morning.

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Lakewood Police were called to the 2100 block of Chesterland Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

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According to Lakewood Capt. Frank S. Eschweiler, a woman said her ex-husband admitted to shooting two people at the home and claimed he was going to shoot himself.

When officers arrived at the house, WOIO reported they saw a pickup truck speed off.

Officers then began chasing after the truck.

The driver stopped in the 1200 block of Warren Road, roughly two miles from the scene, and got out of the truck armed with a handgun.

Eschweiler told WOIO that officers tried to speak with the man to de-escalate the situation, but he refused and ultimately shot himself.

WKYC and WJW in Cleveland have identified the man as 45-year-old Stephen Davis, of Fairview Park.

The two victims shot and killed at the home were identified as 33-year-old Amanda Wakut, of Lakewood, and 35-year-old Richard Eastin, of Cleveland.

The investigation is ongoing.

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