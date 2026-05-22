2 hospitalized after being exposed to chemical in YMCA pool area

PREBLE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after being exposed to a chemical at a local YMCA.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident took place just before 5 p.m. at the Preble County YMCA along Washington Jackson Road, Eaton Fire Chief Andrew Bekemeier confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The two people were exposed to 12.5 percent chlorine vapor in the pool area, Bekemeier added.

The pool area was evacuated; however, there were only two people inside.

Fire crews checked and verified that the air quality was safe before leaving the scene.

Details on how the exposure happened or the current condition of those hospitalized weren’t immediately available

News Center 7 reached out to the YMCA of Greater Dayton for additional information.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]