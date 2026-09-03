2 injured after crash on busy Darke County road

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were injured after a crash in Darke County on Wednesday afternoon.

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Deputies and medics responded at 12:54 p.m. to a reported two-vehicle crash in the 8000 block of U.S. 127, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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An initial investigation showed that a grey Nissan Juke stopped on U.S. 127 to make a left turn when a black Ford F-150 hit it.

Medics transported the Nissan driver, 64-year-old Holly Garland, and her passenger to an area hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The Ford driver, 83-year-old James McGlothen, was treated and released at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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