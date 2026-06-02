2 injured, Careflight responds to crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Careflight responded after two people were injured in a crash in Champaign County on Tuesday morning.

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Around 8:15 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 29 and S Ludlow Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

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Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics also responded to assist, according to a Champaign County Dispatcher.

The OSHP Dispatcher confirmed two people were injured, and CareFlight responded to the scene.

OHGO is reporting that SR-29 is closed in both directions at S Ludlow Road while crews investigate.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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