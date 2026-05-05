2 juveniles taken into custody after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen vehicle

BEAVERCREEK — Two juveniles were taken into custody after fleeing from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.

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Around 3:00 a.m., Beavercreek Police officers observed a suspicious and reckless sedan traveling westbound on Dayton-Xenia Road in the area of Grange Hall Road, according to police.

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As the vehicle turned into UES at 4401 Dayton-Xenia Road, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled through the parking lot and struck a tree, coming to rest in the 5000 block of Linden Ave.

The two juvenile occupants fled on foot, but were later taken into custody without further incident.

Both juveniles were charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Failure to Comply, and Obstructing Official Business.

No injuries were reported. Police told News Center 7 that the vehicle appeared to be stolen.

The incident remains under investigation.

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