2 in life-threatening condition after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people are in life-threatening condition after a shooting that happened on Monday night in Dayton.

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We will have the latest information on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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The shooting was reported at the intersection of Little Richmond Road and North Gettysburg Avenue just after 10 p.m.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with Sergeant Beane, who said that two people were transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition in a personal vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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