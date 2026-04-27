2 local townships ask voters to approve levies to fund additional deputies, cruisers

Harrison Township has Issue 15 on the ballot, while Washington Township has a similar police levy, Issue 19.

2 local townships ask voters to approve levies to fund additional deputies, cruisers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two local townships have added police levies to their May ballots.

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As reported by News Center 7 at 11:00, both Harrison Township and Washington Township say this is to keep up with more people moving and the cost of having officers in their communities.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson reports that both townships want to provide officers with fair, competitive wages, but also grow their forces.

People told Patterson that while it is needed, they are concerned that the levies could hurt their wallets.

Harrison Township has Issue 15 on the ballot in May. It is a 3.5 mill that would generate $1.2 million a year.

Patterson said Harrison Township last passed a police levy back in 2016.

Veronica Fritz initially agreed.

“Yes, we do. We need a lot more officers because of too much killing is going on, we need help,” she told Patterson.

But Fritz has concerns because the new levy would cost the average home buyer $122 for every $100,000 in property value.

“That’s too much for a person that done worked all their life and bought their home,” said Veronica Fritz.

Washington Township has a similar police levy, Issue 19.

It is a 0.9-mill continuous police levy and would cost property owners an additional $31.50 per year for every $100,000 of property value.

A woman is ready to cast her ballot.

“I vote yes,” said Shovana Dukes.

Patterson says that if Issue 19 passes, it would help beef up the township’s budget. Washington Township told him that property taxes fund 95 percent of its police budget. Last year, they brought in $5.3 million but spent $5.8 million on police services.

Patterson said that if the new levy passes, it could help balance the budget and add two deputies and two police cruisers.

“I think they should do it,” said Dukes.

“What about the people who are saying it may be too tight on their budget?” Patterson asked her.

“You want to be protected; you’ll spend money at all costs to be protected,” answered Dukes. “So, yes.”

Harrison Township has scheduled a meeting about this levy on Monday at 6 p.m.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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