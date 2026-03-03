2 men facing federal charges after mass shooting at area music venue

CINCINNATI — Two men are now facing federal charges in connection with a mass shooting at a music venue in Cincinnati over the weekend.

Franeek Cobb, 24, and Derrick Long, 29, were arrested for felonious assault on Monday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

Tuesday, both were charged federally with illegally possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon, according to the Department of Justice

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on March 1 at Riverfront Live along Kellogg Avenue.

Nine people were shot at the venue and taken to area hospitals. They are all currently in stable condition.

Court documents allege that Cobb observed Long in his immediate vicinity, pulled out a gun, and began firing shots towards Long, causing patrons to seek cover.

Long fell to the ground, then allegedly brandished a firearm and began firing multiple gunshots in the direction of Cobb.

Law enforcement seized a gun that Cobb allegedly dropped at the bar while fleeing the scene.

Cobb has a 2022 felony conviction of having weapons while under disability.

Long has several prior felony convictions, including two separate cases involving trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl, failure to comply, carrying concealed weapons, arson, and receiving stolen property.

Each suspect faces up to 15 years in prison, according to the DOJ.

