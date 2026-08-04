2 Ohio officers resign after alleged Flock camera misuse

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Two Ohio police officers have resigned after allegedly misusing the department’s Flock Safety automated license plate reader, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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The officers involved worked for the Reynoldsburg Division of Police, which is east of Columbus.

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The division learned about possible misuse within the past 45 days, according to Police Chief Curtis Baker.

Police leadership identified the alleged misuse through proactive audit efforts “aimed at identifying and stopping any misuse of the system,” WBNS-10 reported.

The division opened an internal affairs investigation into each officer’s conduct.

WBNS-10 reported that both of the officers involved have since resigned.

“Earning and maintaining the trust of the public is of utmost importance to me,” Baker said. “The use of any police database or computer system, to include Flock Safety, for non-law enforcement purposes is serious and will not be tolerated within the Reynoldsburg Division of Police.”

Additional details on the misuse were not immediately available.

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