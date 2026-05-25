2 rescued after kayaks flip in local river

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — Two people had to be rescued from a local river after their kayaks flipped.

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Crews were called to the water rescue at Carlisle Pike and Eckhart Road around 1 p.m.

Two kayaks had flipped on the Twink Creek River, which was swollen due to recent heavy rain, according to MetroParks Ranger Michael Waller.

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One kayaker was able to get out with the help of a family nearby.

Another was able to get themselves out.

Waller said both kayakers were wearing life jackets, which likely allowed them to get out of the water so quickly.

“Whenever you’re around the water, in the water, participating in water sports, you need to make sure you don’t just have a life jacket with you, but you have it on. It can save your life,” Waller said.

No one was taken to the hospital.

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