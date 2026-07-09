2 run from scene after crashing into Dayton building

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car hit a building in Dayton early Thursday morning.

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The crash was reported in the 1700 block of Germantown Street before 2 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

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A witness told police that a black Hyundai Sonata was going about 65 mph on Germantown Street.

The Sonata drove past Danner Avenue, failed to stop within the assured clear distance, and went off the side of the road.

It hit a chain link fence and a building.

The driver and passenger ran from the scene before officers got there, according to the spokesperson.

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