2 seriously injured after plane crashes into field, OSHP says

FILE PHOTO: 2 seriously injured after plane crashes into field, OSHP says

MUSKINGUM COUNTY — Two people were injured after a plane crashed into an Ohio field on Friday.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded around noon to a reported plane crash in Muskingum County on May 29, according to our news partner, WBNS, in Columbus.

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A Boeing E75 Stearman suffered suspected engine failure when it crashed into a field, according to OSHP.

Two people were on board at the time of the crash.

Medics transported the pilot by ground ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger was flown to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with serious injuries, OSHP stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

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