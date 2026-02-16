2 teens arrested in connection to shooting death of Lyft driver in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Two teenage boys have been arrested in the shooting death of a Lyft driver in Ohio, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

Vasyl Shvets, 27, was found shot inside a vehicle on East 84th Street in Cleveland last week, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He was shot in the torso and slumped over the steering wheel.

Shvets was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Cleveland police arrested two 17-year-old boys on Monday in Shvets’s death; however, their identities were not released.

Initial evidence pointed to Arizona, where investigators believe a person ordered a Lyft ride.

Detectives traced the suspects to Cleveland and located the teens, WOIO-19 reported.

The teens and two guns were taken into custody on the east side of Cleveland.

WOIO-19 reported that Shvets was Ukrainian and came to Northeast Ohio for a better life.

“Whether it was a drive-by or if he was getting robbed, Vasyl would have given everything. Nothing is worth your life,” Shvets’ reverend told WOIO-19.

His body will be returned to Ukraine, according to our CBS affiliate.

