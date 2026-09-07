20-year-old accused of kidnapping learns sentence

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VAN WERT COUNTY — A 20-year-old man learns his sentence after facing charges of abduction.

Tristan Nicholas Thompson was sentenced Wednesday in Van Wert County to 36 months in prison for abduction and 36 months for having weapons under disability, according to our news partners, WCSM Radio.

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He also served 180 days in jail for assault.

Thompson was accused of restraining the liberty of another person by force or threat under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm or placed the person in fear in an incident that took place in March, 2026.

He was also accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to the same person.

Thompson’s previous juvenile record prohibited him from having weapons under disability, due to a 2023 burglary and robbery.

He was arraigned in May, where he pleaded not guilty and was held on a $250,000 bond.

In July, Thompson pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information that charged him with abduction instead of kidnapping.

He will serve his sentences concurrently, spending three years in prison.

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