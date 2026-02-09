20-year-old man, juvenile, crashes stolen car into 200-year-old building during police chase

COLUMBUS — A stolen car crashed into a nearly 200-year-old historic building during a police chase on Wednesday.

A Dublin Police Officer said officers tried to stop a car speeding through a school zone around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, according to our news partners, WBNS.

The vehicle ran a red light at Bridge and High Streets, colliding with another car, and then crashing into Donato’s.

A man and a juvenile got out of the car and fled. Officers took them into custody, and they were taken to the hospital.

Police learned that the car was stolen.

The driver, 20-year-old Carson King, was charged with felony fleeing and receiving stolen property.

It is unknown if the juvenile is facing charges.

Evan James was down the street at work when the crash happened.

“We got a call from a neighbor down the street that there was a car crash that happened at Donato’s and that two people had fled the scene and were heading in our direction,” James said.

The building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was damaged in the crash.

“For a while, many years, it was known as the Hutchinson Hotel,” said Tom Holton, senior historian with the Dublin Historical Society.

The building dates back to the 1830s when one of Dublin’s founders, John Sells, built the building as a wedding present for his daughter, said Holton.

After nearly 200 years, the building has not changed much, but repairs will be needed to preserve its history, he Holton.

“I don’t know how they’re going to do it. But they’ll have to rebuild it or repair it in as correct, as authentic of a manner as possible,” Holton said.

