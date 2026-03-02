23-year-old motorcyclist flown to hospital after hitting deer

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old motocyclist was flown to a local hospital after hitting a deer over the weekend in Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 3:13 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, at the intersection of South Diamond Mill Road and Little Forest Drive in German Township, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The motocyclist, a 23-year-old man, hit a deer, according to German Township Police.

A crash report from German Township Police Department indicated that a deer antler and hair were found at the crash scene.

The motorcyclist was found in the roadway, while his motorcycle was in a ditch along the southbound lane, according to the crash report.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and was flown to Mimai Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

An update on the motorcyclist’s condition was not immediately available.

