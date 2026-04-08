25-year-old hurt after car loses control, overturns on busy state route

GREENE COUNTY — A 25-year-old was hurt in a crash in Greene County early Wednesday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on State Route 72 and Fishworm Road.

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An initial investigation found that a Dodge Caliber driven by a 21-year-old was traveling northwest on SR-72.

The Dodge attempted to overtake another vehicle and, while doing so, lost control and traveled off the left side of the roadway, and overturned.

The 21-year-old was not hurt as a result of the crash and was cited.

A 25-year-old passenger in the car was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

SR-72 was temporarily closed during the crash investigation.

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