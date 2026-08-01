26 cats rescued from Vandalia house; Neighbors call stray population ‘overwhelming’

VANDALIA — Neighbors are speaking out after 26 cats were rescued from a home in Vandalia.

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Humane Society agents said those cats were living in horrible conditions.

>>RELATED: Humane Society removes 26 live cats and over 10 dead felines from Vandalia home

Trinity Bryant said stray cats are a problem on Roxana Drive.

While she was talking to News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins, one cat tried to get into her home.

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“It’s just it’s very overwhelming, and it’s really hard to keep a hold of,” Bryant said.

She added that the cat population keeps growing.

“It’s non-stop. I remember whenever I first came here, there was like this calico cat, and every like 13 weeks I’d see her belly was big again, and it was it’s just so sad to see,” Bryant said.

She said neighbors tried to step up and help.

“I know that neighbors put in tremendous time and effort trying to like lower the population of the cats in the area. And honestly, they got so worn out,” Bryant said.

The Greater Dayton Humane Society shared video from inside a home on Roxana Drive, where they conducted a welfare investigation.

Agents used traps to rescue 26 cats roaming in what they described as extremely unsafe conditions and floors covered in piles of feces.

The Humane Society also said they found ten dead cats.

Bryant said she knows the neighbor who tried to take care of the animals.

“There’s only so many animals we can feed, we can care for, we can take to go get neutered and spayed, and honestly it’s just like it’s out of our hands,” Bryant said.

Bryant said she didn’t know her neighbor was living in the conditions the Humane Society described but now realizes there were signs.

“It sucks whenever, you know, you go to walk your 5-year-old daughter, and there’s a deceased cat in the middle of the road because there are so many and it just, it becomes a point where like, you don’t even want to walk your kids around the neighborhood,” Bryant said.

The Humane Society said this is an ongoing investigation and the 26 cats are getting treatment.

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