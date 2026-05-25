28-year-old man killed in hit-skip crash; Troopers asking for public’s help

CLERMONT COUNTY — A 28-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car in Clermont County overnight.

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An unresponsive man, later identified as Colton Dearing, of Amelia, was found on Old State Route 74 near Olive Branch Cemetery Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

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An initial investigation revealed that Dearing had been hit by an unknown vehicle.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to state troopers.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP’s Batavia Post.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information regarding it is asked to contact the Batavia Post at 513-732-1510.

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