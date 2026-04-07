3 facing murder charges in connection with deadly shooting of 65-year-old man

911 calls reveal more details into shooting that injured man

DAYTON — Three men have been charged in connection with the death of a man in Dayton last week.

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Robert Ransby Jr., 54, Dominick Ray, 41, and Michael Carter, 42, were each charged with two counts each of murder, felonious assault, and attempt to commit aggravated burglary, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

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The charges are in connection with the deadly shooting of 65-year-old Bobseus Williams.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Catalpa on March 31.

When they got to the scene, they found Williams shot in the upper torso.

Williams was taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

Ransby, Ray, and Carter were all charged in Dayton Municipal Court on Monday.

Carter was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on April 3. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

Warrants have been issued for Ransby and Ray.

The case remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

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