3 students win full year of tuition at Wright State

DAYTON — Three students won a full year of tuition at a Wright State University basketball halftime promotion.
The surprise giveaway happened during halftime of the Raiders’ Horizon League tournament game against Cleveland State on Wednesday, according to a university spokesperson.
Three students were selected to participate in a half-court shot contest. Junior Anna Crowley, sophomore Lavell Lyles, and finance major Austin Smith were randomly chosen to participate.
Neither made the long-distance shot.
WSU president Sue Edwards stepped onto the court to offer them shots from a closer range.
After several tries, each student successfully made a layup to secure the tuition prize, which led to a celebration among the crowd at the Nutter Center, the spokesperson said.
“It was amazing,” Lyles said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity, thankful to be a Raider.”
Crowley described the experience as surreal.
“I love Wright State. I love the environment, the community,” she said.
The top-seeded Raiders beat Cleveland State, 90–61.
