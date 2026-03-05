3 students win full year of tuition at Wright State

DAYTON — Three students won a full year of tuition at a Wright State University basketball halftime promotion.

The surprise giveaway happened during halftime of the Raiders’ Horizon League tournament game against Cleveland State on Wednesday, according to a university spokesperson.

Three students were selected to participate in a half-court shot contest. Junior Anna Crowley, sophomore Lavell Lyles, and finance major Austin Smith were randomly chosen to participate.

Neither made the long-distance shot.

WSU president Sue Edwards stepped onto the court to offer them shots from a closer range.

After several tries, each student successfully made a layup to secure the tuition prize, which led to a celebration among the crowd at the Nutter Center, the spokesperson said.

“It was amazing,” Lyles said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity, thankful to be a Raider.”

Crowley described the experience as surreal.

“I love Wright State. I love the environment, the community,” she said.

The top-seeded Raiders beat Cleveland State, 90–61.

