30-year-old man fatally shot through hotel window; Suspect in custody

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed through the second-story window of a hotel in Springdale on Tuesday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Springdale Police officers were dispatched to an Extended Stay Hotel on Glen Springs Drive at around 5:17 a.m.

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When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the mid-back in a room on the second floor.

Police told our news partners WCPO-9 TV that the man’s one-year-old child and the child’s mother were also in the hotel room at the time of the shooting, but neither was injured.

Police found that the man, identified as Charles Carr, the child’s mother, and the infant were asleep in the hotel room when the suspect fired multiple rounds from an exterior balcony outside the second-floor room before fleeing.

Carr, a Cincinnati resident, was transported to Bethesda North Hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

Police told WCPO-9 TV that they reviewed surveillance footage from the area and found that the suspect had fled and discarded the firearm and a sweatshirt near the hotel. Investigators found both the gun and the sweatshirt near a garbage container.

Police located the suspect, 20-year-old Nigel Norman, hiding in the laundry room of the Super 8 Motel near the Extended Stay Hotel, also on Glen Springs Drive.

Norman was arrested and has been charged with one count of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

He has been booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Court documents obtained by WCPO-9 TV say Norman’s room was next to the room occupied by Carr and his family. The documents go on to say that, when Norman was interrogated by police, he admitted to firing the shots into Carr’s hotel room, “claiming he was just trying to scare his child’s mother.”

Norman did not know either Carr or the child’s mother, according to court documents.

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