31-year-old man with 7 active warrants arrested after fleeing from traffic stop in Dayton

DAYTON — A 31-year-old man with 7 active felony warrants was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During a Violent Crime Reduction Operation on March 27, Dayton police attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect fled at a high rate of speed, according to a social media post from the Dayton Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol provided aviation assistance, tracking the fleeing vehicle until the suspect parked the vehicle and both occupants fled on foot behind an address on Rustic Rd.

Officers eventually apprehended a 31-year-old man.

He was found to have a loaded handgun and over $18,000 in cash.

The man is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a firearm. He also had 7 active felony warrants for his arrest.

The man was booked into Montgomery County Jail on numerous charges.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group