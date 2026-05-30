37-year-old Ohio man dead after crash

BROWN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Brown County.

The crash happened on Thursday, around 5:10 p.m. on Centerpoint Road near Frost Road in Pleasant Township, according to a spokesperson.

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During the initial investigation, it was revealed that a 2016 Ford 150 that was operated by 37-year-old Bradley Ayers was driving southwest on Centerpoint Road.

The truck traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment before coming to a rest.

Ayers was the only person inside the vehicle when it crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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