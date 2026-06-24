4 Ohio cities among best 100 places for 4th of July celebrations, study says

OHIO — Four Ohio cities were named in WalletHub’s best places for Independence Day celebrations.

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WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities based on how they balance cost and fun.

They used 18 key metrics ranging from average beer and wine prices to the length of fireworks shows and Fourth of July weather forecasts, according to WalletHub.

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The number one city for Fourth of July Celebrations was Las Vegas.

The highest-ranking city in Ohio is Cincinnati. It came in at No. 12 with an overall score of 60.05

The second-highest Ohio city is Columbus. It finished No. 22 with an overall score of 55.73, WalletHub said.

Toledo came in at No. 89 with an overall score of 42.70, while Cleveland was No. 95 with an overall score of 39.63

New York, Orlando, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis round out the Top 5.

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