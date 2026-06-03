4 registered sex offenders arrested after not providing address change

BUTLER COUNTY — Four registered sex offenders were arrested in Butler County after failing to provide a change of address.

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The four men were arrested between May 13 and 19 by members of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division, Detectives Division, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST).

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the following individuals were arrested on felony warrants for failure to provide a change of address:

Charles Amburgey, age 49

Tyler Beard, age 34

Bruce Miles, age 53

Shawn Folsom, age 47

A Butler County Grand Jury has indicted these men.

These charges follow investigations conducted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration and Notification (SORN) Unit.

SORN deputies determined these offenders were no longer living at the addresses they had reported as required by law, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ohio law requires registered sex offenders to let authorities know when they move or live somewhere else.

Those who don’t comply with registration requirements will be criminally charged.

“These sexual predators are required to tell us where they live, and we’re going to make sure they do,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. “If they fail to do this, we’ll succeed in finding them.”

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