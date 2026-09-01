42-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A 42-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash on Monday evening.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to Fowler Road and Rebert Pike around 9 p.m., according to a previous report.
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A motorcycle was going down Fowler Road when it went left of center off the left side of the road, according to Sgt. Dorian Byers with OSP.
The motorcycle went into a ditch and overturned, throwing the motorcyclist, identified as Cristin S. Allen from Enon, according to Byers.
Bystanders performed CPR on Allen, but he was later pronounced dead.
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