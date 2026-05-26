47-year-old dead after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police have confirmed a shooting is now a homicide investigation.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Clement Avenue and Custer Place.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with a large crowd of people near him, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with Dayton police.

The man was shot and died from his injuries.

Police said a 32-year-old suspect has been located and arrested. They have not provided their identity.

We will continue to follow this story.

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