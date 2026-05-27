5 additional nominees make ballot for Bengals Ring of Honor

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: An overall view before the game between the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced five additional nominees to their Ring of Honor ballot.

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On Wednesday, defensive tackle Geno Atkins, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, wide receiver A.J. Green, cornerback Leon Hall, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth

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These five players join previously announced nominees kicker Jim Breech, halfback James Brooks, wide receiver Cris Collinsworth, safety David Fulcher, guard Max Montoya, tight end Bob Trumpy, and linebacker Reggie Williams.

The 2026 class will feature two inductees, with at least one being from the original ballot. The team will shift to a single-person induction next year, according to a release.

“The Ring of Honor is a special tradition for fans, Season Ticket Members and Bengals alumni. To add to the Ring of Honor’s prestige and significance, we felt this evolution after its fifth season was appropriate, thoughtful and a positive move,” Elizabeth Blackburn, Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement, said.

Season Ticket Members will be able to vote on inductees between June 1 and June 12.

The 2026 inductees, along with game information, will be announced near the start of training camp in July.

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