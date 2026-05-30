5 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County on Saturday.

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Just before 1 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Germantown Pike and Dayton-Farmersville Road in Jefferson Township on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Five people were taken to an area hospital as a result of the crash, according to the sergeant.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and will update this story.

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