5 officers hurt after shooting leads to chase

Officer injured after suspect allegedly shoots at cruiser in Ohio, police say

CLEVELAND — Multiple officers were hurt while responding to a shooting in Cleveland on Saturday.

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Police responded to reports of a 33-year-old man who was shot in the 5000 block of Fleet Avenue, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

While investigating, police saw a vehicle circling the scene and got word that a suspect could have been the driver.

The 24-year-old suspect allegedly shot at officers several times before leaving the area.

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One officer sustained shrapnel-related injuries.

Officers found the vehicle near Track Road and Martin Avenue.

As they attempted to make contact, the suspect drove away.

During the chase, the suspect fired again at officers, hitting their windshield.

A second officer suffered a graze wound, possibly from a bullet or shrapnel.

An officer fired at the suspect, WOIO reported.

During the chase, an officer crashed into a tree.

Another police cruiser, attempting to respond for assistance, was involved in an additional crash.

All five of the officers hurt are said to be in stable condition.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and, once released, will be booked into jail.

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