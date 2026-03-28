51-year-old man hospitalized after crash involving semi in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was hospitalized after a crash involving a semi in Darke County.

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Around 12:26 p.m. on Friday, Deputies and medics responded to the intersection of State Route 49 and ALT State Route 49 North for a two-vehicle injury crash.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a blue Chrysler Town and Country Van, driven by 51-year-old James Riggs of Greenville, was traveling northwest on State Route 49.

Riggs then attempted to turn left onto ALT State Route 4 in front of a semi tractor-trailer, driven by 34-year-old Ethar Alshammary of Columbus.

The van was struck by the semi, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Riggs was taken to Wayne Healthcare for minor injuries, and the semi driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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